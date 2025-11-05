Cognitec to supply biometric systems to Australian airports

Cognitec Systems is working with Home Affairs Australia to deliver 250 camera devices for facial image capture, image quality check and traveler identity verification at all major international airports in Australia.

With approximately 41 million international travelers entering and leaving Australia each year, the department uses facial biometrics to collect and electronically verify the identity of eligible international travelers.

Cognitec’s capture device, FaceVACS-Entry, detects the person’s height, automatically adjusts the camera position to capture a frontal pose photo and uses automated face recognition to verify a person’s identity.

Under the terms of the contract, Cognitec is also providing integration software, mounting hardware, device installation services and ongoing support and maintenance services for all Cognitec hardware and software systems.

In related news, Australia became a partner in the US Customs and Border Protection’s Global Entry program in January