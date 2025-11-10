MIA upgrades security checkpoint ahead of busy holiday period

Miami International Airport (MIA) has upgraded one of its busiest passenger checkpoints with the latest screening technology, designed to be 30% faster than the traditional checkpoint lane.

In partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), MIA’s new TSA Checkpoint 2 at Concourse D features four Analogic eXpress passenger screening lanes, each equipped with 3D computed tomography explosive detection scanners and fully automated bin return conveyance systems that can screen 500 bins per hour.

The new checkpoint made its debut on November 1, following a temporary closure in August for the US$5.3m renovation. The project is part of MIA’s US$9bn Modernization in Action Plan to renovate the entire airport over the next 5-10 years.

Automated conveyor belts transport carry-on bags into the CT machines and then return the bins to the queue line after screening is completed. Bags with a potential threat can be directed to a separate area, enabling other bins behind them to continue through the system uninterrupted. Analogic eXpess lane property bins are around 25% larger than bins in regular screening lanes. Unique radio fequency identification (RFID) tags are attached to each bin to provide additional accountability for items as they travel through the system.

Other major renovation and expansion projects at MIA include the modernization of more than 600 elevators, escalators and moving walkways; the new 2,240-space Ibis garage opening this December; the new Concourse K expansion scheduled to open in 2029; and the US$745m Central Terminal redevelopment project, which will modernize MIA’s oldest terminal area by 2031.

