Newcastle Airport recognized for strong passenger accessibility performance

Newcastle Airport has become the second UK airport to be awarded Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation by Airports Council International, reflecting its commitment to improving accessibility for passengers.

The accolade recognizes the speed and efficiency of the airport’s passenger assistance services and its ability to make the passenger journey accessible for all.

Newcastle Airport states that its Passenger Assistance team supported 93,863 passengers in the last year, a 22% increase compared with the previous year.

Dean Ward, director of commercial at Newcastle Airport, said, “Making Newcastle Airport safe, welcoming and accessible for all our passengers is our top priority so we are delighted to receive this accreditation from the Airports Council International.

“Being only the second UK airport to achieve this reflects the high quality of our services and the hard work and dedication of our teams, who go above and beyond to deliver the best possible experience for everyone traveling through the airport.”

Over the past two years, the airport has invested around £2m (US$2.63m) to further enhance its accessibility services.

Three electric vehicles are already in service, with a further two set to be introduced this year to help passengers board and disembark aircraft safely.

Dedicated access routes have been created throughout the terminal to enhance the passenger journey, while more staff have been recruited to support the growth in passenger numbers.

The airport also works closely with local disability groups, holding regular meetings to ensure passenger needs are continually met.

