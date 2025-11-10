Bahrain Airport Company appoints safety and security leaders

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), operator of Bahrain International Airport, has announced the promotion of five Bahraini professionals to senior leadership roles within its Safety Management System and aviation security functions.

The promoted leaders are:

Mohamed Yousif Al Sayed, vice president, airport emergency services and health, safety and environment.

Naser Mohamed Al Mannaie, director, airport operations center (APOC), airside operations and wildlife management.

Ali Adel Al Aseeri, director, aerodromes safety and compliance.

Ahmed Hasan Maiko, manager, security quality control and compliance.

Talal Abdulla Kamal, manager, security operations and training.

The promotions are part of BAC’s transformation agenda and its “vision for building world-class industries powered by national talent, fostering long-term economic growth and aviation leadership”, the organization said.

In related news, MIA upgrades security checkpoint ahead of busy holiday period