Hong Kong Airport recognized for biometric solution at ACI Innovation Awards

The Flight Token biometrics solution at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has been voted the Best Innovation in Airport Passenger-Related Processes in the Amadeus and ACI World Technology Innovation Awards 2021.

Flight Token was rolled out after the airport’s launch of e-security gates and e-boarding gates in Terminal 1 in 2018 and 2020 respectively. The solution begins with departing passengers scanning their passports and completing the check-in procedures at the touchless, self-service, smart check-in kiosks in HKIA’s departures hall. It then creates a biometric token containing the passengers’ travel documents and boarding pass information, enabling passengers to move on to the self-bag-drop counters, where the camera validates their identities and they can drop off their baggage. After that, passengers need only scan their faces again at the e-security gates and e-boarding gates without having to show their travel documents and boarding passes again. Flight Token therefore speeds up the whole departure journey since the technology removes the need for repeated document checks. For this reason, Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) is installing biometric cameras and touchless features at all its self-bag-drop counters and smart check-in kiosks and conducting trials with airlines for the full implementation of Flight Token at HKIA.

Vivian Cheung, executive director of airport operations at AAHK, said, “It is our honor to receive the prestigious award, which recognized our effort in enhancing passengers’ experience through applying technological innovations to provide passengers with a seamless airport journey. Flight Token not only speeds up the departure process of passengers but also effectively improves the accuracy of document and identity checking compared with manual check. It also enables minimal people interaction, which is favorable for creating a touchless environment for air travelers given the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Click here to download a video about HKIA’s biometric solution.