ACI World announces winners of its first Technology Innovation Awards

Airports Council International (ACI) World and travel technology developer Amadeus have announced the winners of the first Technology Innovation Awards at the ACI Latin America and Caribbean (LAC)/World Annual General Assembly Conference and Exhibition.

The awards recognize innovative solutions deployed by member airports and prioritize the changing needs of passengers as the sector rebuilds. A panel of external industry experts evaluated submissions from airports around the world to determine the winner of each category.

Best Innovation in Airport Passenger-Related Processes went to Hong Kong International Airport for Flight Token, its biometric token containing passengers’ travel documents and boarding pass information, designed to create a streamlined and contactless passenger experience. Frankfurt Airport (Fraport) won Best Innovation in Airport Operations and Installations Management with its luggage recognition artificial intelligence solution. Finally, Dave Wilson, the director of airport innovation at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), won Best Airport Innovation Individual Leader.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, said, “We were pleased to partner with Amadeus to show how airports are leveraging technology innovation to improve their operations and overall customer experience. Crisis can bring about opportunity, and many airports responded to the unprecedented challenge of Covid-19 with incredible innovation and determination. These winners are a testament to this, and we thank all those who submitted excellent initiatives for these awards. As the industry continues on its path of recovery, technology innovation and collaboration will be key components to rebuilding a better, more sustainable and resilient industry – while always keeping customers at the center of their business.”

Elena Avila, executive vice president of airport IT and airline operations at Amadeus, said, “As airports and airlines continue to rebuild from the impact of Covid-19, many have taken the opportunity to place the passenger experience at the heart of recovery through accelerating technology innovation. Amadeus congratulates all award winners and contestants for recognizing there can be opportunity in adversity. Our industry stands on the verge of a once-in-a-generation digital transformation as technologies like biometrics, cloud and artificial intelligence combine to revolutionize the passenger experience.”