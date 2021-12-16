Hudson deploys Amazon’s palm recognition service in airport retail store

Travel retailer Hudson has begun offering Amazon’s palm recognition service, Amazon One, at Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL).

Customers operate the contactless solution by hovering their palm over the Amazon One device at the store’s entry gate. First-time Amazon One users sign up at the dedicated Amazon One enrollment kiosk outside of the Hudson Nonstop store to securely associate a credit or debit card with their unique palm signature before entering.

If a traveler has previously enrolled in Amazon One at select Amazon Go, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Pop Up, or Whole Foods Market stores, they will not need to visit the enrollment kiosk. Instead, they can simply hover their palm over the Amazon One device at the entry gates to enter the shop. Once travelers have completed their shopping, the card linked to their Amazon One ID will be charged for the items they selected and left the store with.

Hudson Nonstop at Dallas already employs Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and is now the first airport store to deploy Amazon One, offering travelers two different options to enter and pay – either by inserting their credit or debit card, or by palm recognition. Hudson currently has two Hudson Nonstop stores powered by the Just Walk Out technology, including its most recent location at Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW). The deployment of Amazon One at Hudson Nonstop at DAL comes in the context of the company’s launch of automated specialty retail and checkout options such as mobile point of sale (POS), 24 x 7 duty-free omnichannel shopping, and payment methods like ‘Tap To Pay’.

Jordi Martin-Consuegra, CEO of Hudson, said, “The integration of Amazon One into our technology portfolio demonstrates Hudson’s unique ability to continually redefine and elevate the travel experience. With consumers increasingly demanding greater convenience and speed, we look forward to leading the charge in introducing new innovative solutions and retail concepts that are designed to meet and exceed the expectations of our travelers and partners.”

Dilip Kumar, vice president of physical retail and technology at Amazon, said, “The introduction of Amazon One to the Hudson Nonstop store at the Dallas Love Field Airport brings another convenient way for travelers to quickly shop and be on their way. We’re thrilled Hudson is offering travelers in Dallas the ability to shop quickly and effortlessly using a combination of Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One so they can get what they need without having to wait in line, stopping to checkout or even taking out their wallet.”