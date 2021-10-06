Idemia delivers biometric technology for Oakland International Airport

Biometric provider Idemia has announced that it will deliver its identity verification technology technology, Mface, to Oakland International Airport (OAK), California.

Mface will leverage facial recognition and 3D video tracking to identify a continuous flow of people walking through OAK’s Terminal 1 in real time. This technology can be deployed as a standalone unit, desktop unit or as a ready-to-integrate OEM kit and will be used to validate travelers departing the US. The Mface technology is being implemented in response to the US’s federal mandate for biometric identification of international travelers. US citizens can choose to opt out of the facial image capture and instead be processed by airline agents with a passport and boarding pass.

Other airports that have installed Idemia’s tech include Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). At EWR, Idemia has been contracted to manufacture a biometric self-boarding e-gate pilot program in partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. For LAX, Idemia is facilitating a facial recognition system to help US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) improve border control and increase air passengers’ security. This technology is designed to be a one-stop safety solution for passengers, airlines and airports alike. It has been deployed in LAX’s new West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal with Idemia’s partner, Easier.

Lisa Sullivan, vice president of travel and transport at Idemia North America, said, “Our technology significantly speeds up passenger clearance, as we can recognize passenger faces within fractions of a second with absolutely no compromise on security. It requires no touch and limited interaction with the system, making the boarding process as streamlined and stress free as possible for the passengers.”

Bryant L Francis, director of aviation at the Port of Oakland, said, “The flexibility of the design allows for easy transitions from gate to gate, helping us serve more travelers faster and reduce wait times. In bringing Idemia and its solutions into the day-to-day operation at the airport, we are making great progress in facilitating a more seamless and more secure boarding experience for our travelers.”