Artemis Shielding to provide lead-free security curtains for IDSS Security Scanner

Artemis Shielding has announced it will provide its lead-free, non-toxic security curtains for Integrated Defense and Security Solutions’ (IDSS) security scanner.

Artemis Shielding security curtains and solutions are lead-free, non-toxic and provide shielding protection, and are designed to protect passengers and operators from harmful radiation during security scanning. IDSS has incorporated the Artemis Shielding technology into its Detect 1000 computed tomography (CT) checkpoint baggage scanner.

Buddy Lockwood, chief executive officer at Artemis Shielding, said, “We are very pleased to partner with IDSS to provide security curtains for their elite scanner. We share a commitment to innovative solutions that provide a safer environment and better experience for our customers.”

Jeffrey Hamel, chief executive officer and president at IDSS, said, “Incorporating the Artemis Shielding in our award winning Detect 1000 scanner enhances our dynamic flow throughput radiation containment technology, further improving throughput by reducing the number of items pulled from bins while utilizing technology that reduces hazardous waste into the environment.”