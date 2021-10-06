Aviation industry representatives commit to net zero global emissions by 2050

Airports Council International (ACI) World and global representatives from the aviation industry have committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

According to a report produced by the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG), net zero carbon emissions can be achieved through a combination of climate action initiatives. This includes supporting new hydrogen and electric aircraft technologies, as well as improving operational efficiency and infrastructure. The acceleration of the production and uptake of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is expected to play a major role in reducing the climate impact of aviation. Furthermore, any outstanding emissions would be captured using carbon removal measures.

The gathered representatives included major aircraft and engine manufacturers, airlines, airports and air traffic management. The group announced that they will achieve this goal through ‘accelerated efficiency measures, energy transition and innovation across the aviation sector and in partnership with governments around the world’.

ACI World director general, Luis Felipe de Oliveira, said, “This historic declaration shows the determination of the sector to work together to take this important climate action. It is now imperative that governments support these efforts to make this vital sector sustainable. This makes it even more urgent that member states of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) support the adoption of a long-term climate goal at the 41st ICAO Assembly in 2022.”