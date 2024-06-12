Mumbai expands digital gateway with new eGates

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has expanded its digital gateway program, increasing the number of entry eGates from 24 to 68.

The eGates can be used by DigiYatra (India’s biometric travel initiative) and non-DigiYatra passengers. CSMIA’s Terminal 2 now features 28 dedicated DigiYatra eGates and 28 non-DigiYatra eGates, while Terminal 1 includes six dedicated eGates for each category. This expansion boosts Terminal 2’s processing capacity to 8,000 passengers per hour and Terminal 1’s capacity to 2,160 passengers per hour.

The expansion includes the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-enabled (ML) cameras to enhance the security system curbside. The digital gateway system also leverages Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and biometric face recognition technology. It eliminates the need for passengers to present tickets, boarding passes, or identity verification at multiple points.

To assist passengers unfamiliar with the DigiYatra system, CSMIA has deployed Digi Buddies to guide them through the self-service systems, including bag drop.

