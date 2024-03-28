SPEAKER INTERVIEW: Dr Snehasish Dutta, chief operating officer at Adani Airports.

At Passenger Terminal Conference 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, in April, Dr Snehasish Dutta, chief operating officer at Adani Airports, will give a presentation titled ‘Airport passenger needs 2024-2034 – India and SE Asia’. Dutta speaks to PTT to reveal more about the insights he plans to share at the event.

What is your presentation about?

India and Southeast (SE) Asia are growing phenomenally and will continue to do so for the next 10 years. India is on its way to becoming the third-largest economy with a young and growing age group of 18-35-year-olds. It is important therefore to understand that age group’s change in thinking and for airports and aviation to plan, manage and build capabilities accordingly.

The goal over the next 10 years is to cater not only to the young but to all ages, types of travelers and backgrounds. India is upgrading its technology and digitalization. Its terminal operations in the coming years will be a culmination of endeavors that will be discussed throughout the presentation. Our airports are being designed with the growing needs of millennials, specific consumer cohorts like students, Gen Z, smart workforce, the rise of business travelers, women travelers, tourism across states, medical tourism etc.

What airport passenger needs are unique to India and SE Asia?

As SE Asia is the largest growing hub for both domestic and international business – with 4-5% GDP growth – the number of travelers with business needs in India and Southeast Asia is growing. Industries for businesses that deal in semiconductors, electronics, EV mobility, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, ayurveda and naturopathy, as well as perishable food, are on the rise. Therefore, airports need to build up their abilities to host such businesses by investing in facilitation areas and service facilities. Also, the use of digitalization, e-gates, DigiYatra, queue management, smart flows etc. would facilitate the smooth management of growing traffic.

What are the top three things Adani Airports is doing to tailor its operations and offerings to the growing group of 18-35-year-olds?

Adani airports are being developed with state-of-the-art engagement facilities for 18-35-year-olds. Examples of such investments include; smart mobility; electric vehicles; smart entry systems with DigiYatra; activity centers like bowling alleys, play zones, lucky draw and other scheme engagements; and smart work zones with high-speed internet. The world’s best food and retail brands will have exclusive offers to enthrall smart travelers. Additionally, lounges are being designed to engage passengers with smart offers and sport viewing zones. Finally, airport museums, like the one in Mumbai, would be a key differentiator for this demographic.

What emerging technology is playing a key role in these considerations?

Solutions like DigiYatra; e-gates; heat map mapping for commercial areas; smart scanners to proactive help for the elderly, pregnant people and children; robots; advanced mobility solutions within and outside airports; and ATX-CTX scanners are a few of the new technologies being developed that will make a big impact in this area.

How has the company acted on these insights in its most recent architecture and construction projects?

All Adani Airports’ new airports and terminals are being done with advanced building norms. These airports are being designed with both modernity and old values-tradition of Indian culture. The materials being used are bio-friendly and ESG-compliant. Space planning and services planning in airports are in tune with growing passenger needs. The facilities will be designed to accommodate the growing local workforce, single and aged travelers, as well as the retail and airport plaza for non-travelers. Additionally, advanced logistics and IT hubs will cater to emerging needs.

How can airports best prepare to cater to travelers of all ages, passenger profiles and backgrounds?

Airports need clarity on the various consumer cohorts and their needs over the next five, 10 and 20 years. Accordingly, facilities need to be shaped for each airport to improve the infrastructure and technology for each expected cohort and their needs. From a simple GPS-enabled trolley to an advanced aerobridge across terminals, airports need to research how each passenger can receive the best assistance and facilitation for them to create a memorable journey. The evolution of technology with human touch will be important across each touchpoint.

