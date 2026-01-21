Oakland installs new e-gates ahead of predicted increase in passenger numbers

Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport has launched new biometric e-gates and begun accepting Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck enrollment applications.

The new Clear e-gates and enrollment services are now available in Terminal 2. Clear+ members can quickly verify their identity and bypass the traditional TSA podium as TSA conducts vetting digitally.

The launch at Oakland builds on the successful rollout of Clear’s biometric e-gates at more than 30 airports across the United States. It comes ahead of major global events including the Super Bowl and the FIFA World Cup, when increased travel volume is expected.

Travelers at Oakland are also now able to enroll in or renew their TSA PreCheck membership at the airport. TSA PreCheck members can keep belts and light jackets on and leave laptops and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in their carry-on bags.

