Perth Airport appoints Bechtel to deliver One Airport vision.

Perth Airport has progressed construction and planning for its multibillion-dollar infrastructure investment program after appointing Bechtel as capital portfolio partner for the implementation phase of the One Airport program.

In early 2025, Perth Airport partnered with Bechtel to establish governance, tools and processes to integrate multiple projects across the airport. Now Capital Portfolio Partner for the implementation phase, Bechtel is forming an integrated team with Perth Airport to manage the design and delivery of construction projects across a live operating airport environment.

Perth Airport CEO Jason Waters said the appointment is a critical step in delivering plans to transform the airport within the next seven years.

“Bechtel will work side-by-side with our team, providing specialist advice and supporting the delivery of our complex and ambitious infrastructure program,” Waters said.

He said momentum is building across a range of major projects, including a new runway, new terminal facilities, two multistory car parks, significant upgrades to road networks and the development of Perth Airport’s first hotel.

“This will result in the long-held vision for One Airport which will deliver greater efficiency for airlines and a better travel experience for passengers,” Waters said.

At the same time, Perth Airport has launched projects within existing facilities to enhance the customer experience. These include an expansion of Terminal 2, a major overhaul of retail and food and beverage offerings, and the introduction of 95 additional self-service check-in kiosks in Terminal 1.

“We need to deliver multiple major construction projects in an operational environment at a time when our passenger numbers are continuing to grow rapidly,” Waters said, adding that the airport has been transparent with the public about disruptions that may occur.

Perth Airport forecasts that by 2046 it will facilitate 30 million passengers, generate 75,400 jobs and contribute AU$17bn (US$11.5bn) annually to the state economy.

Richard Freer, Bechtel’s managing director of public infrastructure in Australia, said the company was proud to be appointed capital portfolio partner for the implementation phase.

“We will work as one team with Perth Airport and its contractors to deliver a modern, efficient gateway that strengthens the economy, creates local jobs and opportunities and enhances the passenger experience,” Freer said.

