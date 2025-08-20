TSA debuts Clear eGates

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced that it is debuting new electronic gates at security checkpoints to help expedite identity verification in select airports.

The e-gates enable TSA to automatically compare traveler biometrics with their identity document and boarding pass without the need for a human operator.

Clear, a private company operating under TSA’s Registered Traveler Program, is piloting these specific e-gates in coordination with TSA as part of a public-private partnership arrangement. While Clear is operating its eGates, TSA is continuing to conduct passenger identification and vetting.

Clear eGates have debuted at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and it is expected that they will be rolled out at Ronald Reagan National Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport later this month.

The Clear eGates are one example of a family of e-gate systems TSA and its partners will introduce as part of ongoing modernization efforts.

The Pakistan Airports Authority is set to launch an e-gates program. Read the full story here