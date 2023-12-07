South Africa selects Idemia’s biometric passenger flow system

Idemia has announced that it has been selected by Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) to improve passenger flow at South Africa’s three main international airports – OR Tambo, Cape Town and King Shaka – including for the border clearance process using e-gate technologies.

The four-year project started in October 2023 and will be deployed in three phases. As soon as 2026, nine South African airports will be equipped with Idemia’s ID2Travel passenger flow facilitation system.

ID2Travel manages the different stages in a passenger‘s journey through an airport, based on biometric identification. It also comprises a central system that manages passenger identification through all the identity checks needed for authentication and identification of the passenger.

Under the ACSA contract, Idemia will offer fingerprint, facial and iris biometric technologies that are designed to enhance passenger security while making their experience more seamless.