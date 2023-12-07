FAA proposes drug and alcohol testing rule

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is proposing to require certificated repair stations located outside the USA whose employees perform safety-sensitive maintenance functions on certain air carrier aircraft to obtain and implement a drug and alcohol testing program. These programs would align with the FAA and Department of Transportation’s drug and alcohol standards.

FAA says currently few countries require testing of aviation or maintenance personnel. The proposed rule would ensure these employees are held to the same high level of safety standards regardless of where they are physically located.

The repair stations would have to ensure their employees receive all necessary anti-drug and alcohol training and send their testing data electronically to the Department of Transportation.

The proposed rule would affect approximately 977 repair stations in 65 countries. It has been published in the Federal Register and the public have 60 days to submit comments.