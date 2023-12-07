Boston Logan Airport reopens modernized Terminal E

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in Massachusetts has opened its modernized Terminal E.

The modernization includes 36,232m2 of new and shared space, with an emphasis on an enhanced passenger experience, operational flexibility and sustainability through high-performing, resilient and resource-efficient construction. Key program elements include the addition of new gates, renovations to the existing terminal, departure lounges, concessions and international arrivals, improved wayfinding and ticketing, plus a new passenger security checkpoint, airline clubs, baggage systems and a central, multi-story great hall.

A central design feature is the terminal’s swooping red roof that reveals panoramic views of downtown Boston and the city’s skyline to departing passengers. The interior centers around the terminal’s great hall, which is flooded with natural sunlight. Sustainability initiatives include the incorporation of recycled materials, solar energy, electrification stations, electrochromic and photovoltaic glass, super insulation and advanced interior and exterior building systems to minimize its carbon footprint. The terminal is seeking LEED Gold status from the US Green Building Council.

AECOM served as the prime consultant and architect, delivering full architectural and engineering services; Luis Vidal + Architects served as the vision architect. Suffolk provided pre-construction and construction management services, marking its fourth collaboration with AECOM on successful projects at Boston Logan.

“Massport conceived the new Terminal E as a modern, iconic, international terminal that elevates Logan International Airport’s reputation for providing an enhanced passenger experience,” said Terry Rookard, principal architect and senior vice president at AECOM. “We are incredibly proud to support Massport’s vision to revitalize the facility into a 21st-century global hub. It is a testament to the strength of the Boston region’s demand for travel. We thank Massport and our stakeholders for their vision and dedication to making this project a success.”

“Boston is one of the most elegant and welcoming cities in the world,” said Luis Vidal, president and founding partner of Luis Vidal + Architects. “It was important to our entire design team that these words become part of the DNA of Logan’s new Terminal E. The result is a bold, striking building designed with sustainable principles and focused on providing a unique, comfortable and healthy environment for passengers and workers alike.”

“Logan International Airport Terminal E is Boston’s gateway to the world and is a testament to Massport’s forward-thinking vision for our great city,” said John Fish, chairman and CEO of Suffolk. “Our team is honored to have implemented the most state-of-the-art tools and technologies to plan and manage the construction of this sophisticated project. Terminal E will forever stand as a symbol of innovation for the City of Boston and a welcoming beacon for visitors throughout the world.”

