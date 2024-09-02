Swiss airports edge closer to biometrics

Swiss airports and airlines could implement facial recognition technology following a ruling by the Swiss government on August 28.

The government has said that facial recognition could be used when passengers drop off their bags, check in or board their flight. Employee access control would also be permitted. Consent would be required and non-biometric alternatives would remain an option.

It is worth noting that Switzerland has had biometric passports since 2010, following an earlier trial, and Zurich Airport has tested facial recognition technology from as early as 2017.

Switzerland’s Federal Council has opened a consultation on the revised Aviation Act, which includes other measures such as police and background checks on aviation workers, outsourcing air traffic control services, protecting existing airports and the resale of lost property.

The consultation will last until November 28, 2024.

