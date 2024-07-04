Zurich tests checkpoint CT scanners and passenger screening portals

Zurich Airport is testing computed tomography (CT) scanning technology for use at passenger security checkpoints. Two security control lines at Zurich Airport have been equipped with CT systems from Smiths Detection for this purpose. The CT scanners enable travelers to leave electronic devices and liquids in their hand baggage for screening. The two test lines will operate concurrently to the conventional security lines.

The intention is to test various configurations and components of the new devices over several months and optimize the layout of the new security screening lines. The new lines consist of a CT scanner for checking hand baggage and a security scanner for checking passengers. In the longer term, the plan is to equip all security check lines at Zurich Airport with the new technology.

CT technology enables remote screening, so security staff no longer have to check the images of the baggage contents directly next to the devices but can work from a separate room.

In addition to the CT scanners, new passenger scanners are also being trialled during the test phase but are intended for supplementary checks. Passengers step into the security scanner for a short time, which displays a digital and standardized pictogram for security officers.

