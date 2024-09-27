Vision-Box implements more than 150 e-gates at Indonesian airports

Vision-Box, in collaboration with the Directorate General of Immigration – Republic of Indonesia and Sinergi Teknoglobal Perkasa, has implemented more than 150 biometric touchpoints at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport.

The program, designed to transform the travel experience, began in 2023 at Jakarta’s airport, with 78 Automated Border Control (ABC) Seamless Gates installed, including dedicated e-gates for passengers with reduced mobility. The project has since expanded to Bali’s Airport, where 90 ABC Seamless Gates are being installed.

Since its deployment, the biometric system has allowed more than six million international and local travelers to scan their passports and complete biometric verification in a few seconds, streamlining the immigration process.

The implementation of these e-gates at Soekarno-Hatta and Bali has improved the passenger processing time from the conventional border control counters, which previously took around three to five minutes per passenger, to an average of 20 to 25 seconds.

