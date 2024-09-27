Tuticorin Airport upgrade to include a new terminal building

In order to cater to growing passenger traffic, Tuticorin Airport in India is undergoing a Rs381 crore (US$50.1m) upgrade which includes the extension of the runway for the operation of A-321 type of aircraft, as well as the construction of a new terminal building, a new apron, ATC tower/technical block and a new fire station.

Modern facilities

Spread over an area of 17,500m2, the new terminal building will be able to serve 1440 passengers during peak hours and two million passengers annually. The new building will be equipped with modern facilities and passenger amenities and three aerobridges. The commissioning of the new terminal building and extension of the runway are to be completed by December 2024.

According to the airport, the new terminal will be a four-star GRIHA-rated energy efficient building with sustainability features. The existing runway will be extended from 1,350m to 3,115m – to enable the airport to accommodate A-321 type aircraft. Link Taxi Track and Part Parallel Taxi Track are also part of the project.

Enhancing passenger capacity

Presently, Tuticorin Airport is connected to Chennai and Bengaluru with six daily flights. The airport is currently capable of serving 156 passengers during peak hours and three million passengers annually. It can only handle ATR-type aircraft.

By upgrading the airport, Airports Authority of India (AAI) intends to fulfill the demand of the local community for enhanced passenger services and promote trade and tourism in Tuticorin and neighboring districts like Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari, Nagercoil and Virudanagar.

