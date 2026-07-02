Google Wallet teams up with TSA on Touchless ID

The USA’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has formed a new partnership with Google Wallet, providing a new way for travelers to opt in to TSA PreCheck Touchless ID. Google Wallet is the first digital wallet to offer this feature.

With TSA PreCheck Touchless ID, members can quickly verify their identity using facial comparison technology in exclusive, dedicated lanes. There is no need for them to present physical documents. TSA says the initiative reduces wait times.

With the new partnership, travelers check in with a participating airline and add their boarding pass to Google Wallet. Eligible travelers with an eligible digital ID will see a ‘Get started’ button in Google Wallet and will be redirected to the TSA consent page. Travelers then authorize sharing their digital ID and boarding pass in Google Wallet with TSA, the agency confirms enrollment and sends a success code to Google Wallet, then Google Wallet updates the traveler’s boarding pass with the TSA PreCheck Touchless ID indicator.

TSA PreCheck Touchless ID is available at 65 airports nationwide, and now with the Google Wallet rollout, passengers can use TSA PreCheck Touchless ID with any of the more than 100 TSA PreCheck airlines at participating airports. Travelers still have the option of saving a valid passport to their profile with one of six airlines (Alaska Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, Southwest Airlines or United Airlines) and manually opt in for each one individually.

Related news, TSA expands PreCheck Touchless ID to two additional airports