TSA expands PreCheck Touchless ID to two additional airports

The USA’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has expanded its TSA PreCheck Touchless ID service to two more airports

The new biometric technology installed at Albuquerque International Sunport and Will Rogers International Airport enables eligible TSA PreCheck members to experience a faster, more seamless identity verification process without the need to present a physical ID or boarding pass at the security checkpoint.

TSA PreCheck Touchless ID uses advanced facial comparison technology to verify a traveler’s identity in seconds. Passengers look into a camera at a dedicated lane, where their live photo is securely matched against their stored passport.

The service is now available to current TSA PreCheck members flying out of Albuquerque International Sunport and Will Rogers International Airport with Alaska, American, Delta, Southwest and United Airlines.

To use TSA PreCheck Touchless ID, eligible passengers must opt in through their airline’s app or profile (where supported) and ensure their TSA PreCheck Known Traveler Number and valid passport information are on file. A TSA PreCheck Touchless ID indicator will appear on the mobile boarding pass for qualifying flights.

Travelers are reminded to carry a physical ID as a backup, in case it is requested by TSA officers.

In related news, Denver and Southwest introduce TSA PreCheck Touchless ID Bag Drop