No passport? No problem at Warsaw Modlin Airport.

Warsaw Modlin Airport has launched a temporary passport service. The initiative was put in place for travelers who discover just before their trip that they do not have a valid travel document.

The service is available in the departures hall for travelers with a valid international flight ticket who either lost their identity document before departure, forgot to bring their travel document or discovered on arrival that their passport or ID card has expired or its validity period is too short to travel to a given country.

Each application is considered individually. Applicants will need a valid ID and a valid airline ticket. If the applicant does not have a recent photograph, a photo will be taken on-site by a member of staff at the temporary passport service point.

Travelers can apply for a temporary passport no earlier than two business days before their planned departure. The document is issued for a period appropriate to the circumstances justifying its issuance, but no longer than 365 days.

Rules on temporary passports vary from country to country, so the airport recommends travelers to check if their destination country recognizes the document before using the service.

In related news, CPB expands mobile passport control to three US Virgin Islands airports