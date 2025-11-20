Elenium Automation to deliver check-In technology for Sunshine Coast Airport.

Sunshine Coast Airport has selected Elenium Automation to supply the new check-in technology for its recently announced terminal redevelopment.

The technology, designed and manufactured in Australia, will be used to improve efficiency, with 18 self-service kiosks and 10 automatic bag drops.

Set to go live from 2026, it is predicted to streamline check-in for passengers at the airport, which is said to be one of the fastest growing in the country.

Sunshine Coast Airport CEO Chris Mills said the new system will improve the passenger experience: “We’re proud to deliver innovative technology designed and built right here in Australia. It reflects our commitment to improving the passenger experience while futureproofing the airport for continued growth.

“With millions of passengers expected through our terminal in the coming years, the introduction of self-service kiosks and automated bag drops will streamline check-in and reduce wait times.”

Elenium reports that over 35 airports and 45 airports use its solutions globally. They are said to improve check-in times, reduce departure terminal congestion by up to 60% and improve the passenger experience.

The company’s systems and technologies work with the Voyager application suite, which enables airlines and airports to remotely configure, test and manage their kiosk and bag-drop applications.

Aaron Hornlimann, co-founder and CEO of Elenium, said, “True self-service isn’t about making passengers do the work, it’s about creating technology that does the work for them.

“Sunshine Coast Airport will be making travel effortless by minimizing queues, maximizing efficiency and delivering a smoother experience for both passengers and staff. This partnership showcases how homegrown innovation can transform aviation on a global scale.

The upgrade comes as Sunshine Coast Airport works to expand its reach, connecting passengers to Adelaide, Auckland, Cairns, Melbourne and Sydney, with support from Air New Zealand, Alliance Airlines, Jetstar, Qantas and Virgin Australia.

In related news, Sunshine Coast Airport selects McNab and Populous | Fentress Studios to deliver major terminal transformation project