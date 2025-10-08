Sunshine Coast Airport selects McNab and Populous | Fentress Studios to deliver major terminal transformation project.

Sunshine Coast Airport has selected construction company McNab to build its domestic terminal redevelopment project, with architecture firm Populous | Fentress Studios appointed as designer to the project.

The redevelopment is focused on delivering a modernized, sustainable and passenger-focused expansion, designed to meet future demand, improve efficiency and enhance the travel experience for locals and tourists.

The project will almost double the size of the original terminal and increase the number of departure gates from five to seven – tripling the departure lounge footprint.

Sunshine Coast Airport CEO Chris Mills said the appointment of McNab and Populous | Fentress Studios reflects the airport’s commitment to working with respected partners to deliver world-class outcomes for the region. Planned Performance is the project manager and its expertise in Australian airport terminal expansions is said to have been important in the redevelopment plans.

“The Terminal Redevelopment Project is a major milestone in the airport’s expansion, with approximately A$170m [US$112m] being invested to support the future of our airport and our region,” Mills said.

Mills explained that the redevelopment will support local jobs, provide a significant boost to the economy and strengthen the Sunshine Coast’s role as a key tourism and business gateway. “Importantly this project has been shaped by community input, so the terminal reflects local needs and expectations, with their insights directly influencing key design features, amenities and the overall experience.

“The redevelopment will also incorporate expanded retail and food offerings, latest technology for check-in and security, as well as sustainable design features building on existing initiatives,” Mills added.

McNab CEO Kunjan Ganatra commented, “McNab has been contributing landmark projects to help shape the Sunshine Coast landscape since we opened our Maroochydore office in 2017, and this project is another step in building the region’s future.

“We will see around 2,000 people working on this project, with 90% of trades and subcontractors coming from within our region. Together we will deliver a terminal our community can be proud of – one that combines smart design, sustainability and a strong sense of place.”

Populous | Fentress Studios Asia-Pacific head of aviation, Matt Findlay, said the terminal design would reflect the unique character of the Sunshine Coast while delivering a seamless passenger experience. “Our vision for the terminal is to create a space that celebrates the Sunshine Coast’s natural beauty and lifestyle while providing travelers with a modern, efficient and welcoming gateway.

“The design prioritizes natural light with sweeping views of the runway, allowing passengers to experience the excitement of aircraft arrivals and departures from the comfort of the terminal.”

The Terminal Redevelopment Project will be delivered in stages to minimize disruption for passengers and ensure continuity of operations.

The first stage is already underway, with the new outbound checked baggage handling facility scheduled for completion in early 2026, and the full domestic terminal expansion estimated to be completed by 2027.

Sunshine Coast Airport forecasts that it will welcome 2.4 million passengers annually by 2030.

