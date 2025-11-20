K2 and SeeTrue collaborate on checkpoint screening.

K2 Security Screening Group has formed a partnership with SeeTrue, combining K2’s expertise in aviation security deployment, operations and optimization with SeeTrue’s AI-enabled threat-detection software.

SeeTrue’s AI systems are designed to integrate with x-ray and CT scanners. K2 has provided services at 92% of all Transportation Security Administration (TSA)-regulated airports in the United States and is a TSA-approved systems integrator. The joint initiative will deliver next-generation checkpoints, with a focus on aviation worker screening.

Kathy Neiswender, K2 Security Screening Group president, said the collaboration will provide airports with AI-powered technology that strengthens security while enhancing the employee experience by streamlining the screening process.

In related news, SeeTrue formed a partnership with Leidos earlier this year