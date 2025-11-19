Seattle-Tacoma opens redesigned checkpoint

After closing nearly a year ago, Checkpoint 6 on the north end of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s ticketing lobby reopened today (November 17) as part of the SEA Gateway Project.

The redesign has doubled the queuing space and tripled the recompose area after screening. It provides six security lanes and features high ceilings, public art and expanded restrooms.

Checkpoint 6 has quick access to the D and N Concourses and will offer general, TSA PreCheck, touchless ID, premium, and Clear+ screening options for passengers.

Besides renovated men’s and women’s restrooms, the redesign makes several amenities available pre-security for the first time, including a companion care restroom with an adult changing table, a nursing room and a water fountain and refill station.

This checkpoint remodel follows the June opening of the new Checkpoint 1 on the south end of the baggage claim.

