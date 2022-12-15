Leidos to upgrade security checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport

Leidos has been selected by joint venture developer New-South Synergy to upgrade US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Georgia.

The upgrades are part of a larger initiative to expand and improve the airport’s security systems. The company will update security lanes at the Domestic Terminal Main Security Checkpoint with Leidos’s advanced imaging technology (AIT). These upgrades include replacing the existing Pro:Vision 1 scanners with 10 new Pro:Vision 2 systems. Some of the benefits include a compact design and footprint and continued safe millimeter wave technology.

Leidos’s AIT was selected under TSA’s Capabilities Acceptance Process (CAP). This is designed to ensure that transportation security equipment (TSE) and related services meet the standards for quality and effectiveness. The Pro:Vision 2 scanners are now on the acceptable capabilities list (ACL) and available for use within TSA operations.

Jonathan Stone, director of aviation and division manager at Leidos, said, “We are proud to work with New-South Synergy as a critical partner in its deployment of next-generation security technologies. These upgrades represent the next step in the transformation of our nation’s aviation checkpoints. Together we seek to improve operational efficiency for airports and make travel more seamless for passengers.”

Dan Wurzel, senior project manager at New South Construction (half of New South-Synergy JW, with Synergy Construction), added, “We are proud to partner with Leidos to help secure Hartsfield-Jackson’s position as the busiest and most efficient airport in the world. The introduction of these new security technologies will enhance airport security operations, while improving the overall experience for Atlanta travelers.”