Munich Airport renovates central security checkpoint in Terminal 2

Munich Airport in Germany has begun modernizing the central security checkpoint in Terminal 2.

The project, scheduled for completion in the autumn of 2024, is intended to create faster and more effective procedures for passengers of Lufthansa and its partner airlines. Once the work is complete, there will be 15 new security screening lanes. The district government of Upper Bavaria, the body responsible for passenger checkpoints at Munich Airport, is installing the CT scanners.

The CT scanners provide screening staff with a three-dimensional view of each carry-on baggage item on a screen. These scanners mean that electronic devices and liquids will no longer have to be removed from passengers’ baggage. All personal items will be placed in large trays at the four preparation points of each lane and returned on a long output conveyor with lots of individual space. Passengers can take as much time as they need and can overtake slower passengers. As a result, the passenger flow per screening lane is projected to increase compared with the conventional screening lanes.

The central passenger checkpoint in Terminal 2 will be prepared for the new technology in six construction phases. Upgrading of the first three screening lanes in Terminal 1 will start in the first quarter of 2023. In periods with high traffic volume, e.g., at Pentecost or during Oktoberfest, the renovation work will be temporarily suspended in order to ensure the availability of sufficient screening lanes and handling of screening during these busy periods.

In the week commencing December 12, 2022, Lufthansa’s Service Center on Departures level 04 will be sealed off and dismantled to create the required space. A newly designed Service Center will be opened in the southern part of the check-in level. During the renovation phase of the screening lanes starting in January 2023, passengers will be rerouted, and the number of screening lanes will be reduced at times.