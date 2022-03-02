Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport launches virtual queuing

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX) in Arizona has launched a virtual checkpoint queuing program, PHX Reserve, to help eliminate passengers’ uncertainty over how long it will take to wait in line for security.

The pilot program, which is free to use and will run in Terminal 3 from March 1, 2022, gives passengers the ability to schedule a specific time to get in the TSA Security Checkpoint line. Reservations can be made up to three days before a passenger’s flight, and they will use a dedicated entry point to the security checkpoint. Reservation times can be made for between 60 minutes and four hours before a passenger’s flight. The dedicated PHX Reserve Security entry point will be available between 4:00am and 3:00pm. Passengers traveling as a group (up to 10) can also reserve an appointment as one.

Chad Makovsky, director of aviation services for the City of Phoenix Aviation Department, said, “We are proud Sky Harbor can offer another great service to our customers to make their travels easier and more flexible. What’s good for our passengers and guests is good for the air travel industry as a whole.”

To deliver this program, PHX partnered with the software company Copenhagen Optimization and the biometric technology company Clear. Michael Twersky, general manager of virtual queuing at Clear, said, “Now more than ever, travelers want a better and more predictable airport experience, and together with Sky Harbor, PHX Reserve is providing just that. We are thrilled to partner with Sky Harbor and bring this exciting new technology to their passengers – who can travel stress-free knowing they can reserve a spot in security ahead of time.”

“Virtual queuing is a key step toward the smart and digitalized airport, where we leverage data to create new opportunities for passengers, airlines and airports,” said Kasper Hounsgaard, CEO of Copenhagen Optimization. “Together with Sky Harbor, we enable a more efficient operation and provide the foundation for the seamless passenger journey.”