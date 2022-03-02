ACI World launches guidance on strengthening non-aeronautical revenue

Airports Council International (ACI) World has launched a guidance series for strengthening airports’ non-aeronautical (commercial) revenue to contribute to the recovery of the sector as travel begins to increase – beginning with airport ground access.

The airport ground access guidance includes the Optimal Integration of Airport Ground Access Services handbook and the Sustainable Airport Ground Access policy paper. The publications have been developed by ACI World’s new sub-committee which focuses on airports’ non-aeronautical revenues and activities (ANARA), which is linked to the ACI World Economics Standing Committee, comprising experts from member airports and world business partners from around the world.

The committee’s objective is to investigate, analyze and formulate strategies, policy recommendations, industry positions and guidance material on how best to improve, facilitate and diversify the range of non-aeronautical revenue sources for the benefit of the air transportation ecosystem. The rest of the series will include the launch of timely guidance in the areas of concession agreements, duty-free, digital transformation as well as food and beverage.

The organization points out that the trend of increasing automation and technological connectivity in airports following the Covid-19 pandemic may cause a quicker evolution of passenger expectations. In addition, the economic impact of the pandemic on the financial health of airports has highlighted the importance of non-aeronautical revenue in the recovery of the airport business and the long-term sustainability of the entire aviation ecosystem.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, said, “As transportation options evolve and the preferences of customers change, airports must respond to meet the needs of their primary customers – both passengers and employees. This requires airports to improve operating procedures, offer enhanced technologies and upgrade infrastructure – particularly as travel picks up with the easing of travel restrictions.

“This might include increased digitalization, electric vehicle charging stations, the amount of available curb space, number of public parking spaces, need for remote parking lots and the infrastructure required for bicycle access, for instance. When managed correctly, airports can enhance the customer experience and their revenue by effectively working with their service providers while striving to provide an exceptional customer experience.

“I encourage airports to leverage the Optimal Integration of Airport Ground Access Services handbook, and the Sustainable Airport Ground Access policy paper, as well as the upcoming guidance in support of non-aeronautical activities and revenues, to improve the traveler experience and contribute to the sector’s recovery.”