Regula Forensics introduces handheld device for on-site document checks

Identity verification solutions developer Regula Forensics has launched a handheld device for express document verification, named Regula 1031.

The tool has been designed to be lightweight, reliable and functional. The device’s body is made of shockproof plastic. It features a display that indicates the battery charge level and operating mode. Depending on the modification, Regula 1031 offers 15x, 20x or 24x zoom, which makes it possible to examine micro printing, as well as elements applied with nano printing, such as holograms.

The compact-size Regula 1031 also has an extended set of light sources and offers examination in infrared light. Since the range of basic inspections has become more extensive, Regula 1031 makes it possible to conduct more checks of compliance (or non-compliance) with the document template and, as a result, have more supporting evidence in examination reports. To cater to the rise of e-passports, the device has a built-in module for reading RFID that instantly detects, identifies and displays the type of RFID tag embedded in passports and other documents.

Arif Mamedov, CEO of Regula Forensics, commented, “When developing Regula 1031, we aimed to introduce our top-notch technologies to create a device capable of enabling experts to conduct high-quality analysis anytime and anywhere. The tiny yet powerful 1031 sets the new standard for compact devices. This is the first device on the market equipped with a display, 24x optical zoom, a complete set of light sources, including infrared, and other powerful features. It’s definitely here to stay.”

Regula will be exhibiting at Passenger Terminal Expo 2023, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on March 14-16.