SITA delivers 400 TS6 kiosks to Air France-KLM Group

SITA is upgrading Air France-KLM Group’s existing line-up of 400 self-service kiosks in Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport, Amsterdam’s Schiphol and other hub airports in Europe, delivering new functionalities for passengers such as contactless payments.

SITA’s new TS6 kiosks will offer improved payment features and a variety of advanced functionalities, including the capability to connect seamlessly with mobile devices. The new kiosks are equipped with a payment service that uses Payment Card Industry-compliant (PCI) chip and pin terminals to accept ancillary fees, including via contactless cards and smartphones. SITA’s kiosk payment service adheres to EU PSD2 SCA law because it provides two-factor authentication. SITA’s payment service solution is also PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) compliant. This capability increases security and saves airlines time and costs associated with meeting their PCI Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) compliance requirements.

Air France-KLM can customize the kiosks to their specific customer needs without introducing complexity and cost. Thanks to the TS6’s modular design, the airline group can switch out and change individual components years later, ensuring the longevity of the kiosks and making it easier for Air France-KLM to introduce new functionality, such as biometrics, in the future.

Pierre-Olivier Bandet, executive vice president of information systems at Air France-KLM, said, “Today, our check-in kiosks across our hubs in Charles de Gaulle and Schiphol airports are a vital element of our self-service offering to our passengers. To deliver this, we need a fleet of kiosks that are dependable, always available, and easy for passengers to use. SITA has delivered on all three.”

Sergio Colella, president of SITA Europe, said, “With continued growth in passenger volumes, digitalizing the passenger journey with new self-service options will be vital. This will help streamline the flow of passengers through the airport and give travelers more control over their journey. I am pleased that we were able to deliver to Air France-KLM a solution that is scalable to meet their passenger demand.”

