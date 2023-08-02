Munich Airport Center reopens high-rope course

Munich Airport Center (MAC) has announced it is to reopen its high-rope activity course this month.

Experienced trainers will be at hand to provide instructions and the safety equipment required to use the various climbing stations on the course, which is 15m high and spans 23m. A two-hour climbing session costs €9 (US$10) for adults aged 15 and over and €7 (US$7.70) for children up to the age of 14. Climbers must be at least 125cm tall and children under 140cm must be accompanied by an adult.

Slots can be booked by email or in person directly on site, subject to availability. The high-rope course is open from 11:00am to 6:00pm, Monday to Thursday, and from 1:00pm to 8:00pm, Friday to Sunday, between August 7 and August 30.

After climbing, visitors can relax in a deckchair with a cold drink at the Surf and Turf Bar. A ticket for a climbing session entitles the holder to a €1 (US$1.10) drinks discount. The Surf and Turf Bar is open from 11:00am to 8:00pm, Monday to Thursday, and from 12:00pm to 9:00pm, Friday to Sunday.

To find out more about Munich Airport’s latest developments, click here.