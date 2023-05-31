Vilnius International displays Lego miniature of new Departures Terminal

Lithuanian Lego model creator Rokas Mikšiūnas is displaying his own Lego miniature version of Vilnius International Airport’s new Departures terminal (VNO), which is set to open in the first quarter of 2025.

Using 13,700 Lego blocks, Mikšiūnas constructed a model of the future terminal, which is now on display for passengers to see at the current Departures terminal at Vilnius Airport in Lithuania. Later, it is expected to be displayed at various events, conferences and exhibitions.

Mikšiūnas began planning the Lego version of the terminal in April 2023. He found examined an existing 3D model of the building, calculated exactly how many and which Lego bricks would be needed for the model, and then placed a precise order with the Lego manufacturer. Once the 15kg (33 lb) parcel reached Mikšiūnas on May 22, he began assembling the model. This work took seven days, working from 8am until 12am. A crew was required to finish the job on time, as can often be the case with traditional construction work, with eight of Rokas’s friends helping to create the final Lego airport model.

The new two-story, 14,400m2 passenger Departures terminal is under construction between the current terminal and the VIP terminal. It will be connected to the current passenger terminal by a gallery, enabling communication between the terminals. It is planned that the ground floor of the new building will house a check-in area with a self-service area, featuring a time-saving self-service baggage system. Public spaces, cafeterias and other commercial zones, as well as airline offices, will be built. On the second floor, there will be a security checkpoint as well as departure and arrival gates for passengers from the Schengen area. In addition, the current terminal will be transformed into a space where passengers can wait for their flights in comfort, by shopping, eating and relaxing before their journey.

Mikšiūnas said, “It’s my first Lego model of an airport terminal, and it’s one of the greatest works that I’ve ever made. Perhaps the most challenging task was replicating the architecture of the Departures terminal facade. Even though it was difficult to implement, this project was very interesting and important to me personally. I would say that I am the informal ambassador of Vilnius. I want as many people as possible to learn about the capital, as well as to be able to visit as conveniently as possible, and the new terminal will help us achieve this.”

Arnas Dūmanas (above), director of the development department of Lithuanian Airports, said, “It is estimated that passenger traffic at Vilnius Airport will double over the next 10 years. Therefore, it is necessary to have a new Departures terminal. Once it is built and connected to the infrastructure of the existing terminals, the passenger capacity at the airport will double to 2,400 passengers per hour. We will also apply innovations to enhance the travel experience and the efficiency of Lithuanian air gateways. We invited Rokas Mikšiūnas to build a Lego model of the future Departures terminal to visually demonstrate the future image of Vilnius Airport to the public and to remind them that significant changes have begun.”

Dūmanas continued, “We are focusing not only on convenience and fast services for passengers but also on sustainability. The new building meets A++ energy class requirements and produces very low CO 2 emissions, and we are aiming for BREEAM Good certification. Sustainable construction also leads to a better performance, higher long-term returns, and a responsible approach to the environment and human health.”

