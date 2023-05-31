Plaza Premium Lounge Nagoya opens at Chubu Centrair International

Chubu Centrair International Airport (NGO) in Japan has opened Plaza Premium Lounge Nagoya.

Located in the international departure hall, the new independent lounge spans over 440m2 and provides travelers with the option of a lounge experience regardless of the class of travel. It has been designed to offer a comfortable environment for passengers to relax and unwind before departure. Guests can access a variety of international and Asian cuisine, and a selection of Japanese Sake, shochu and draught beer.

Plaza Premium Lounge Nagoya is open daily to all travelers and accepts walk-ins. All services are available for reservation on the Plaza Premium Lounge’s official website. Guests can enjoy an opening offer with 10% off while Smart Traveller members will get a 20% discount all year round off walk-in rates. The lounge is also accessible to eligible passengers traveling with Singapore Airline, Philippines Airline and Air China, or holders of American Express and Dragon Pass.

PPG launched its first individual airport lounge at Hong Kong International Airport. This new airport lounge is expected to strengthen the point-to-point experience and marks a first step into developing a presence in the region in addition to its global network of over 250 locations across 70 international airports and 30 countries. Furthermore, partnering with Chubu Centrair International Airport is intended to enable PPG to support the airport’s expansion into a major transportation hub in Japan, as well as bring the group’s global sales and distribution network into Japan, connecting its presence in international airports across Greater China, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Europe and the Americas, with Japan.

Hidehisa Nagae, a board member of Central Japan International Airport, said, “We are delighted to welcome the first Plaza Premium Lounge in Japan at Central Japan International Airport (Centrair), they have been highly recognized by customers for their excellent hospitality and facilities globally. Centrair is located in the center of Japan and has severed a large number of customers from both Japan and overseas. Since our opening in 2005, we have been working on various projects for better services under our slogan ‘customer-first’, which echoes with PPG’s mission to ‘make travel better’, we strongly believe that the new Plaza Premium Lounge will be a great value add to our airport. We are looking forward to working as one with Plaza Premium Group to provide the best customer experience.”

Jenny Zhang, regional general manager, North Asia, Plaza Premium Group, commented, “We are so excited to be debuting in Japan, we are already seeing significant domestic air traffic growth in Q1 2023, indicating this country is full of commercialization opportunities post-pandemic. And Nagoya is a great city for PPG to enter Japan’s market, given its large population of up to 22 million people living in Central Japan and the high traffic in Centrair Airport. This will allow us to spread our mission to make travel better by creating a seamless and comfortable airport experience for millions of passengers transiting through or departing from Nagoya.”

