SSP launches sports lounge at Bahrain International

SSP has launched Runway (R) 12, a sports lounge overlooking the concourse at Bahrain International Airport (BIA).

Located in the Departures Area, R12 shows live sports 24/7 on screens of different sizes. It can accommodate 148 guests and features curated interiors with an industrial and vintage ambiance designed to create a lasting impression. It also houses a dedicated smoking room. Passengers can catch the latest sporting action and access a range of F&B options in a comfortable and distinct setting with views of the runway while waiting for their flights. They can enjoy an array of culinary options, as well as a wide range of beverages.

SSP Bahrain is a joint venture between SSP, Buhindi Group, and Gulf Air Group Holding. The company won a contract to open 17 food and beverage (F&B) units at BIA in 2018 as part of a 10-year agreement with BAC.

Mark Angela, Eastern Europe and Middle East (EEME) CEO and chief business development and strategy officer at SSP, inaugurated the venue alongside Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah, CEO of Bahrain Airport Company (BAC); George Antoniou, managing director for Eastern Europe and Middle East at SSP; Ahmed Yaqoob, CEO of Buhindi Group; Tomas de Prat Gay general manager, Bahrain, at SSP; and Mark Knowlden group business development and strategy manager at SSP.

Angela said, “We’re proud to be working with BAC and the R12 is a further example of that collaboration designed to create a memorable airport experience in the region. We have an innovative range of concepts among the 17 units and brands, many of which are ‘firsts’ to Bahrain. We have introduced a strong range of bespoke, local and international brands with progressive design. That, in combination with our understanding of the needs of international and local passengers, has, we believe, allowed us to create an environment that captures the true spirit of hospitality and heritage that is so much a part of Bahrain culture. This new concept once again will strengthen the offer and complement what is outstanding airport.”

Al Binfalah said, “R12 is the latest venue to open at BIA as part of our partnership with SSP Group, a leading operator of F&B outlets in travel locations worldwide. We look forward to working together to continue delivering a memorable and enjoyable travel experience for passengers. At BIA, we have a carefully considered mix of F&B and entertainment offerings to cater to the needs of travelers from around the world. With the opening of R12, passengers have an even wider variety to choose from.”

