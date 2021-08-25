Passenger Terminal Today
Construction & Architecture

AECOM to deliver 15-year masterplan for Guernsey Airport

Guernsey Airport - credit: Flickr/Andrew Milligan sumo (CC BY 2.0)

Engineering contractor AECOM has been appointed to deliver a new masterplan for Guernsey Airport that will shape business priorities and investment over the next 15 years.

Key priorities of the masterplan will be to look at ways to increase non-aeronautical revenue and improve the passenger experience. AECOM will consider how Guernsey Airport, which is owned and operated by Guernsey Ports, can maximize land and property values through new commercial opportunities.

The masterplan also encompasses improvements to the existing terminal building, with a focus on enhancing the passenger experience, increasing commercial returns and optimizing airline operations.

James Bruce, director of aviation master planning at AECOM, said, “The impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on aviation mean airports the world over are looking for ways to strengthen and diversify in addition to air travel. There is a real opportunity for Guernsey Airport to become a catalyst for commerce on the island and our masterplan will look to maximize the potential for new revenue streams. We bring global expertise in the delivery of aviation projects across the world, working at airports large and small, and will work with local specialists to deliver a plan focused on improving commercial returns over the next 15 years.”

The masterplan will be delivered in two phases, with AECOM contracted to deliver phase one, which includes the production of the draft masterplan, by the end of the year. The final masterplan is expected at the end of 2022.

AECOM will work with several subconsultants to deliver the project. They include air navigation and airspace expert Egis, aviation traffic and economic specialist York Aviation, and Strategic Property and Planning, a local planning and property specialist firm based in Guernsey.

