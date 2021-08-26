Expanded duty-free offering opened at Manchester Airport’s T2 extension

Concessionaire Dufry has opened the doors to its main World Duty Free store at Manchester Airport following the completion of the new Terminal 2 (T2) extension.

The new 1,980m2 walkthrough store is located immediately after security and sits at the heart of the airport’s state-of-the-art terminal space. The store incorporates the core product categories of beauty, liquor, luxury accessories, tobacco and confectionery. It also features a dedicated World of Whiskies area.

Alongside the main duty-free store, World Duty Free has opened a 129m2 Express store selling an edited selection of products and last-minute essentials and a dedicated 231m2 Beauty Collection store, which offers a range of premium beauty and fragrance brands in a more luxurious environment. There is also a 230m2 Collection store showcasing a range of designer brand fashion accessories, including sunglasses, watches and jewelry.

Fred Creighton, Dufry’s CEO for UK and Germany, said, “We are extremely proud of the valued and longstanding partnership we have with the Manchester Airports Group and have pulled out all the stops to create truly inspirational new stores for the many customers who typically visit T2 each year and who will now benefit from this impressive new terminal extension. It’s wonderful to have our shops open again as people are able to travel, and all our store team are ready and waiting to deliver a first-class shopping experience to each and every customer.”

Karen Smart, managing director of Manchester Airport, said, “It’s great to have the Dufry stores open in our new T2 extension, which welcomed its first passengers last month. Like the rest of the terminal extension, the Dufry stores are incredibly slick, modern and innovative, plus full of well-known brands our customers love. I am sure our passengers from our vast catchment area will enjoy a spot of shopping in the stores before they jet off on their holiday or business trip from Manchester Airport.”