Airport Authority Hong Kong receives support for airport city development

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) has welcomed the support of Hong Kong’s budget to further its airport city strategy, which includes the three-runway system (3RS), SkyPier Terminal, SkyCity and a series of logistics projects.

In November 2022, AAHK and Zhuhai Municipal Government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation, including the development of an aviation industrial park in Zhuhai, China. The feasibility of this project is being studied by AAHK together with the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Guangdong Provincial Government and Zhuhai Municipal Government. The Zhuhai Park will facilitate aviation-related industries such as aircraft maintenance, production and distribution of aircraft parts and engineering research. Alongside Zhuhai’s Park, AAHK is planning to set up a new aviation business park on the airport island, focusing on research and development and commercial services. The new business park on the airport island is also intended to support the operation and business under the experimental principle of the 3RS – replacement, reduction and refinement. AAHK is conducting a preliminary study on the relevant development.

The support was announced in the state’s Budget Speech 2023/24 by the financial secretary. Since the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions on inbound travel, the passenger volume at the airport has been increasing. Therefore, as part of its support, the government will look to provide solutions to the airport’s manpower shortage. This means it will increase the number of first‑year training places of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) Youth Aviation Industry Internship Programme co-organized by the Hong Kong International Aviation Academy and Mainland institutions from 300 to 450. This is intended to encourage more young people to join the aviation industry, with a view to meeting the long‑term demand for manpower.

