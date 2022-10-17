Airport authority kicks off largest investment program in Reno-Tahoe Airport history

Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority (RTAA) has broken ground on the largest investment project in the history of Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Nevada following the approval of more than US$500m in funding.

Airport officials were joined by US senator Catherine Cortez Masto, US congressman Mark Amodei, Mayor Hillary Schieve and other local officials during a ground-breaking ceremony for the ticketing hall expansion project. This is the first piece of the MoreRNO construction program, which will take place over the next several years.

Alongside the new ticketing hall, which is scheduled to be built by 2024, RTAA will also oversee the construction of two new concourses with a combined total of 28 additional gates.

Adam Kramer, RTAA board chairman, said, “This is more than a great day for our airport, it’s a transformational time for our region. The gateway to Reno-Tahoe is being reimagined and rebuilt for the next century. We are making the first and last impression on travelers better than it’s ever been before.”

Daren Griffin, RTAA CEO, said, “This investment in northern Nevada is not something we can do alone, and I can’t express enough the importance of the partnership with our airlines and elected officials, and the dedication of our board and employees. This shows the commitment to air service in the Reno-Tahoe region.”

MoreRNO will be partially funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). “BIL’s aim is to increase capacity and passenger access, replace aging infrastructure, improve energy efficiency and airfield safety, encourage competition and provide good paying jobs,” said Griffin. “I’m proud to say that MoreRNO is achieving all of these objectives and I want to again thank the bipartisan delegation for their support.”