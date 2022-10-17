Kevin Brown to step down as Perth Airport CEO

Perth Airport CEO Kevin Brown has informed the board of his decision to leave the airport to pursue another career opportunity.

Brown has led the Perth Airport team for more than six years, having commenced the role in July 2016. Over that time, he has overseen significant growth in Perth Airport’s passenger numbers in the pre-Covid period and the successful efforts to secure new services into the Perth market.

He is a proud advocate for the ‘Team WA’ (Western Australia) approach that has increased existing services and delivered new direct route launches to Japan, China, the UK and Italy.

A statement by the board said, “In the last three years, the board has been very pleased with the efforts of the team at Perth Airport, ably led by Kevin, that ensured Perth Airport’s runways and terminals remained operational throughout this period, enabling the resource sector’s FIFO-based workforce to continue to operate to the great benefit of WA and Australia.

“Kevin’s calm, pragmatic and confident stewardship of Perth Airport in the face of this unprecedented challenge has also positioned Perth Airport and aviation in Western Australia to recover quickly and strongly. We are already seeing the fruits of those efforts.”

Brown’s tenure also saw the delivery of key aviation infrastructure projects along with major commercial and retail developments such as the DFO shopping center and Costco. He will remain in his current role until mid-December.