Changi Airport Group awards contract for new office development at Terminal 3

Changi Airport Group (CAG) has awarded Nakano Singapore a contract to construct a new six-story office development integrated with a revamped coach stand at Terminal 3.

Located on the landside of Terminal 3, the building will be Changi Airport’s first standalone office block, providing purpose-built workspace for airlines, airport partners and other businesses seeking proximity to the airport. It will offer approximately 9,600m2 of office space across five levels, with a dedicated drop-off bay and lift lobby.

Across Terminals 1 to 4, Changi Airport currently provides about 80,000m2 of landside office space supporting CAG and its network of aviation partners, including airlines, ground handlers, government agencies, concessionaires and contractors. Many of these organizations require an on-site presence for day-to-day operations, while others are based at the airport for convenience and efficiency. CAG said existing capacity is nearing its limits, and additional space is needed to support the air hub’s growth ahead of Terminal 5’s opening in the mid-2030s.

The building will feature cascading landscaped terraces, giving tenants on every floor access to natural light and fresh air. A terrace on level 2 will serve as a flexible communal space for tenant activities and programs.

CAG’s vice president of rentable properties, Steve Tay, said the development would support closer collaboration across the airport community.

“At the heart of Changi’s success is a strong and closely connected airport community,” Tay said. “This development will provide a conducive and well-designed workspace environment for our partners, supporting their operational needs while enabling closer collaboration across the airport ecosystem. It also reflects CAG’s continued investment to support the air hub’s growth.”

Construction will take place in two phases to limit disruption to existing operations. The office block is expected to be completed in the first half of 2028, with the revamped coach stand completed in the second half of 2028.

Read PTW’s interview with Yam Kum Weng, CEO of Changi Airport Group, in the September 2026 issue of Passenger Terminal World

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