Perth Airport sets new annual passenger record in FY26

Perth Airport recorded its busiest year on record in FY26, welcoming 18,387,992 passengers, an increase of 5.2% on the previous year.

International travel led the growth, rising 8.1% to 5.55 million passengers; regional passenger numbers increased 6.0% to 6.6 million; and interstate passengers grew 1.9% to 6.22 million.

Perth Airport CEO Jason Waters said the result reflected strong demand for air travel and the work of airport staff.

“While much of the public focus has been on our plans for the future, our teams have been working hard to support record numbers of Western Australians travelling through Perth Airport safely, securely and efficiently,” Waters said. “Our operations, terminals and ground transport teams have done an outstanding job managing this growth while maintaining high standards of service and safety.”

During FY26, the airport expanded its domestic and international network. International milestones included China Southern Airlines moving to year-round Guangzhou services; Qantas launching Johannesburg and Auckland routes; ANA increasing Perth–Tokyo to daily flights over the peak northern winter season; and Jetstar launching Perth–Manila. TransNusa expanded Perth–Bali to double daily, while Cathay Pacific, Malaysia Airlines, Air New Zealand and Philippine Airlines added further frequencies. Domestically, Qantas launched new services to Newcastle and Hobart.

“Every new direct air service strengthens connectivity, bringing more visitors, business activity and investment into Western Australia, supporting jobs and economic growth across the state,” Waters said. “These strong passenger numbers reinforce the importance of our ambitious redevelopment program as we prepare for continued growth over the coming years.”

Perth Airport is delivering a multi-billion-dollar investment program over the next decade, including an expanded international terminal, new terminal facilities, a new parallel runway, additional aprons and taxiways, multi-story car parks and road upgrades. Construction is underway on the first of two multi-story car parks, an expansion of Terminal 2 and upgrades at Terminal 1 International. Preliminary works have also begun on the new parallel runway.

“This investment will deliver our long-term One Airport vision, creating a more efficient airport, a better travel experience for passengers and significant economic benefits for Western Australia,” Waters said.

Waters also acknowledged the disruption caused by construction: “Delivering major infrastructure projects within a live airport environment inevitably presents challenges, particularly for traffic management. We thank passengers for their patience and understanding as we deliver the infrastructure needed to support Perth’s future growth.”

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