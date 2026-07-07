Vinci Airports consortium selected to modernize Rennes and Dinard airports

Vinci Airports, the Ille-et-Vilaine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and SEALAR have been chosen by the Brittany regional council to manage and develop Rennes and Dinard Bretagne airports, following a competitive bidding process lasting almost two years.

The selection paves the way for a new concession focused on modernizing Brittany’s airport public service, built around four priorities: strengthening national and international connectivity, modernizing airport infrastructure and service quality, accelerating decarbonization of platform activities, and achieving financial autonomy for the operation.

The 2026 flight schedule already reflects some of these ambitions, with 15 destinations served via direct flights operated by eight airlines. This includes new routes to Ajaccio, Bastia and Seville, the return of service to Dublin and Manchester, and increased frequencies to London Gatwick, Marseille and Nice. Nearly 200 additional destinations are accessible via connecting flights through the Paris Charles-de-Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol hubs.

The airport modernization project is set to be unveiled in the autumn by the President of the Brittany Region and members of the shareholder group.

Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of concessions at Vinci and president of Vinci Airports, said, “We welcome the Brittany Region’s choice of the project we are undertaking with the Ille-et-Vilaine Chamber of Commerce. It testifies to the quality of our long-standing partnership with the local authority. Now, let’s get to work implementing a modernization and development of the two platforms that fully leverages their unique characteristics and complementarity: Rennes airport as the gateway to Brittany, serving the mobility of local people and businesses, and Dinard airport as an industrial excellence cluster contributing to employment and the region’s economic dynamism.”

Jean-Philippe Crocq, president of the Ille-et-Vilaine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, called the decision excellent news for Brittany and its economy: “The Rennes and Dinard airports are strategic infrastructures for the attractiveness of our region. We are particularly proud that the region has selected a project that combines economic ambition, environmental responsibility and tourism development. As shareholders and operational partners, the Ille-et-Vilaine Chamber of Commerce and SEALAR will play their full part in making these two platforms true engines of domestic economic development, serving businesses, people and the region.”

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