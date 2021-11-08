Consolidated security screening facilities open at Reagan National Airport

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) has completed the construction of two new security screening checkpoint buildings at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia as part of its US$1bn capital improvement program – Project Journey.

The two 50,000ft2 consolidated security screening areas have replaced replace three smaller checkpoints currently located at the entrances to concourses, with those spaces to be converted into areas for shopping and dining. The checkpoints begin operation this week.

MWAA president and CEO John E Potter, said, “Project Journey is helping us create the airport of the future at Reagan National, giving travelers more options and improving the passenger experience. We thank our customers for their patience over the past four years as construction took shape and are exceedingly grateful to everyone who helped make this project a success. These new spaces are opening at the perfect time as we are expecting a 35% increase in flight capacity starting in November, as a result of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) domestic slot waivers expiring, which will aid the airport in approaching pre-pandemic holiday traffic levels.”

Project Journey is the airport’s most significant expansion of facilities in nearly 25 years and will substantially improve customer convenience, passenger connectivity and security standards. Key components include a 225,000ft2 14-gate concourse that began serving passengers in April, as well as the new security checkpoint buildings.

The new security facilities have replaced portions of the walkways connecting parking garages and the Metrorail station to Terminals B and C. Large public areas in each new building will provide dedicated space for meeting or saying goodbye to passengers in-person. The new arrangement will put more of the airport terminal beyond security, giving passengers greater opportunities to visit other parts of the airport – including shops and restaurants – and also making connecting flights between concourses much easier and more efficient.

The new checkpoint areas also give TSA the opportunity and space to install the latest state-of-the-art equipment to help streamline the screening process and make their operations more pleasant, efficient and convenient for passengers.

David Pekoske, TSA administrator, said, “The new, more spacious checkpoints at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport will enable our transportation security officers to screen a larger number of passengers more efficiently. TSA’s strong partnership with the Airports Authority and our airport and airline stakeholders played a critical role in achieving our goal of modernizing our screening operations at Reagan National.

“All 23 new screening lanes will include state-of-the-art screening technology that improves both security and the passenger experience. These technologies include our most advanced credential authentication and computed tomography equipment.”