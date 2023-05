Dallas Fort Worth and American Airlines sign 10-year use and lease agreement

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and American Airlines have signed a new 10-year use and lease agreement, which includes US$4.8bn in pre-approved capital investments – including the construction of Terminal F, the renovation of Terminal C and other significant modernization projects.

The use and lease agreement is the main governing document between the airlines and the airport and establishes the airport’s business model. The agreement outlines DFW’s major capital projects over the next 10 years. These projects include an estimated US$2.72bn for the expansion of the Central Terminal Area, including a major reimagining of Terminal C; “pier” expansions off Terminal A and Terminal C; and significant upgrades to roadways and terminal access. It also includes an estimated US$1.63bn for the construction of a new Terminal F, featuring a 15-gate concourse. Terminal F will provide state-of-the-art facilities and amenities, including modernized baggage handling, expanded concessions and additional passenger gates to accommodate the growing demand for air travel.

The terminal expansions will deliver 24 additional gates to prepare American Airlines and other airlines for long-term growth at DFW. At the completion of construction, American Airlines will add new gates that are constructed in the Terminal A and Terminal C piers projects to its operating portfolio. The projects will also allow American Airlines to expand operations in existing terminals to maximize its operational capability and improve the experience for connecting customers. The agreement provides American Airlines and DFW the opportunity to work together on additional capital projects throughout the term of the lease.

The new use and lease agreement replaces the 2010 agreement – which expired in 2020 and was extended during the Covid-19 pandemic – and maintains many of the same business arrangements as the prior version, which will provide certainty and cost predictability to support the continued growth of the airlines and DFW.

Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW Airport, said, “The use and lease agreement not only creates a predictable and equitable business model for DFW Airport, but it also underscores the commitment of the airport and our airline partners to provide passengers with the best possible travel experience. Our partnership with American Airlines, our largest airline, is stronger than ever. With the support of Robert Isom and the American team, we are making investments that set the stage for the airport of the future – one that prioritizes innovation, customer experience and sustainability.”

Robert Isom, CEO of American Airlines, added, “American is proud to call North Texas home, and DFW is our largest hub and a central gateway to our extensive international and domestic network. American Airlines has led the growth that has propelled DFW to become the second busiest airport in the world and we are thrilled to have finalized a new lease agreement and capital plan that sets the stage for American, DFW and the North Texas region to continue to grow for years to come. We value our longstanding relationship with DFW and are grateful to Mayor Parker, Mayor Johnson, the DFW Airport board and Sean for their continued partnership.”

Mattie Parker, Mayor of Fort Worth, said, “We are very proud that Fort Worth-based American Airlines has signed this important agreement to cement DFW’s status as American Airlines’ main hub and help us continue to meet the incredible demand we are experiencing in North Texas. Our region will become the nation’s third-largest metro region within the next 10 years, and it’s no surprise that we have the second-busiest airport in the world. Today’s agreement ensures DFW Airport is ready for the future and to continue serving as Fort Worth’s gateway to the world.”

Eric Johnson, Mayor of Dallas, commented, “As a growing, international city, Dallas takes great pride in its partnerships with DFW Airport and American Airlines. DFW Airport connects our community to the world and fuels economic growth throughout our region and state. We all recognize that North Texas is the place to be. Signing the new use and lease agreement is one step to ensure our region remains well-positioned to thrive in the future.”

