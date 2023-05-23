Surat International Airport unveils terminal expansion plans

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is set to extend the existing terminal building at Surat Airport in India from 8,474m2 to 25,520m2 for Rs353 crore (US$3.5bn).

After completion of the project, the extended terminal building is expected to be able to serve 1,200 domestic and 600 international passengers during peak hours, making an annual passenger capacity of 3.5 million. Equipped with modern passenger amenities, the terminal building will have 19 check-in counters, five aerobridges, an in-line baggage handling system and five conveyor belts for arriving passengers, and a parking area for 475 cars.

According to AAI, more than 90% of the work for the extension of the terminal building has been completed and the building is expected to be ready by July 2023. The terminal is designed to be a 4-star GRIHA-rated energy-efficient building with sustainability features. The interior of the terminal building will reflect the art and culture of Gujarat and will be adorned with local art, depicting Gujarat’s kite festival and textile craftsmanship.

As well as the extension of the terminal building, the project will include the expansion of the apron from five parking bays to 18. Additionally, the construction of a parallel taxi track (2,905 x 23m) is also in progress.

